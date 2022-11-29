Kyndal Kells
Photo: Loras Athletics

(KMAland) -- Red Oak alum Kyndal Kells was named to American Rivers Conference Soccer Third Team on Tuesday. 

Kells tallied 55 saves and allowed only 16 saves this past season. 

View the full list of ARC honorees here

