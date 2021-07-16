(Red Oak) -- Recent Red Oak graduate Alexa McCunn gets to continue her love for softball thanks to her commitment to Iowa Lakes Community College.
"I am really happy I made this decision," McCunn said. "Softball has always been my favorite sport. I wasn't ready to be done after high school. I think pursuing it in college will be a new experience, and I'm excited about it."
McCunn says she has always dreamed of playing softball at the collegiate level.
"It was a pretty easy decision," she said. "I knew I wanted to do a sport in college, and softball would be the one I'd choose."
MCunn was familiar with Iowa Lakes because her former high school teammate -- Kamryn Buntrock -- is currently on the roster, and McCunn's father also played a season of baseball at the Estherville school.
"She (Buntrock) talked to me about Iowa Lakes," McCunn said. "She had a lot of good things to say, so I went on a visit. I liked everything I saw. I guess it was meant to be. I really liked it. It all seemed familiar, and I loved everything the coaches said about the program."
The Lakers posted a 24-22 record under head coach Katie King last season.
"They do a lot of team bonding," McCunn said. "It seems pretty structured. I really didn't have any interest in other schools. It was always going to be Iowa Lakes."
McCunn hit .386 with a team-high 13 RBI for the Tigers under Coach Kennedy Candor last season.
"I think I've grown in my batting," she said. "I've gained more confidence and control at the plate. Over the years, I've gained comfort. I think it comes from growing and reps. I work as often as I can in the batting cage at home. I've been doing it for so long that I just feel relaxed."
McCunn primarily played second base for the Tigers during her five years of prep softball, but she's open for whatever position the staff at Iowa Lakes wants her to play.
"I am a utility player and can play any position," she said. "I'm excited about the thought of playing a new position. I hope I can continue being the best player I can."
Click below to hear the full interview with McCunn.