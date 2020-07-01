(Red Oak) -- Red Oak’s multi-sport star Chloe Johnson officially knows what her future looks like. Johnson, who led Red Oak to multiple state tournaments in multiple sports, will play both volleyball and basketball at Briar Cliff.
“I just feel like I’m used to (playing multiple sports),” Johnson said. “I just love sports, and I don’t think I could ever just pick one.”
Johnson says new Briar Cliff basketball coach Brita Hand reached out to her several weeks ago to start the process.
“She was just talking to me about her program,” she said. “I really liked her and felt a connection with the school. The Zoom meetings with the girls. I just really like the atmosphere there and what they’re trying to do.”
Johnson’s recruiting process was different than most as she tried to narrow her search down. Instead of visiting campuses, it was basically a completely virtual recruiting process.
“I love how much they try to help you academically,” Johnson said. “Academics come first there. I like what the coaches are trying to do with their programs. When I was talking to them, I knew I wanted to go there.”
While Johnson’s focus remains on finishing out a strong senior softball season, she allowed for some looking ahead to this fall when she hopes to make an immediate impact for the Chargers volleyball program.
“I think I probably have more of a chance (of making an impact) in volleyball,” she said. “I’m still learning a lot about (basketball), but in volleyball I think I can make an impact if I just keep working hard.”
Listen to the complete interview with Johnson from Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.