(Red Oak) -- Two summers ago, Spencer Plank took his new team to a basketball camp. In hindsight, he coins that time as an "interesting experience."
They couldn't see it at the time, but over the next 18 months, the Red Oak boys basketball programs would go from the bottom of the Hawkeye Ten to remarkable heights the program hadn't seen in three decades behind a senior class destined to leave a legacy and a coach driven to get the best out of them.
While there were several deserving candidates for the 2022 KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor, Red Oak's transcendence from one win in 2019 to a state tournament team in 2022 was too much to overlook.
"It's an honor to receive this award," Plank said. "But I couldn't have done this without my assistants and players working their butts off."
Few predicted the Tigers' turnaround after going a combined 6-37 the two years before Coach Plank's arrival.
However, Coach Plank says he saw potential in his new team. It was just a matter of putting it together.
"When I got the job, I knew a little bit about the team," Plank said. "There was some production coming back, but the wins weren't quite there. When I stepped into the gym, I knew there was some talent, but it would take some work."
The tone, and perhaps the Tigers' path, was set on that first day.
"It was challenging," Plank said. "But I told the boys don't come back if they didn't want to play for a district championship. You're not going to win every game, but you need to play like you're going to win every game. You have to exert a bunch of effort. The pieces were there once we could get the emotions channeled."
Red Oak showed flashes last year, posting a 10-12 record and reaching a district semifinal. Plank points to an early-season game against Shenandoah as a turning point.
"It was a close game," he said. "Max DeVries stepped up and took a charge. We had been preaching that. Max taking that charge set the tone for us to play the right way. The buy-in wasn't 100% there, but you could see us starting to turn things around."
The strong close to the season -- and their hectic summer -- had Coach Plank's team eager for the upcoming season.
"We played a lot of games and went to a lot of shootouts," he said. "We had high attendance. That was big to see production and the learning going on."
The Tigers started the 2021-22 season 3-4 and had to work through some early-season injuries. Bradley Sifford suffered a season-ending injury, and they had been without Baylor Bergren, who was out with a collarbone injury.
They opened the 2022 portion of their season against St. Albert and overcame their early-season adversity for a 66-56 win, the first over the Falcons since February 19th, 2013.
"We were down two starters, and there were a lot of question marks going into that game," he said. "And we executed the best we did all year. To answer those questions was a turning point."
While the rare win over St. Albert sticks out to Coach Plank, this year's Red Oak team will likely be remembered for their postseason heroics, beginning with a thrilling district championship win over Treynor.
The Tigers were down by as many as eight in the final minutes of regulation but forced overtime with a Hunter Gilleland 3-pointer and won the game with Bergren's overtime buzzer-beater.
"In all honesty, it wasn't looking too good," Plank said about the improbable comeback.
The thrilling district final win put Red Oak in a substate final against Van Meter. The Bulldogs were looking for a sixth consecutive state tournament appearance and entered the game as a 16-point underdog, according to BCMoore.
None of that mattered, though. The Tigers started the second half strong and held off Van Meter's late comeback for a 59-57 win, securing the program's first state tournament berth since 1993.
"I think they may have overlooked us," Plank said. "We were down one at halftime, and our kids were amped. They played with desperation like I haven't seen before."
Plank credits the Tigers' perseverance to their seniors: Bergren, Ryan Johnson, Kaden Johnson and Nicholas Fouts.
"When you have seniors going into the postseason, they are automatically a tough out," he said. "I challenged the boys to think about all their hard work. The postseason run is something I hope the boys remember for the rest of their lives."
The Tigers (18-8) ended their season with a loss to Central Lyon in the 2A quarterfinals.
Coach Plank hopes seasons like this become the new norm for the Red Oak program. It's certainly a possibility with DeVries and Gilleland -- their top two scorers from this season.
"I told the seniors how proud I was of them for setting the standard," he said. "I hope this gets some excitement around the program. We saw a spike in that during the postseason run. We have that blueprint in place. We are trying to maximize that."
Plank is the second Red Oak coach to win KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, joining former Red Oak head coach Bryan White (2012-13).
Check out the full interview with Coach Plank below.
Previous KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year Winners
2020-21: Nick Kroon, Riverside
2019-20: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln
2018-19: Larry Peterson, St. Albert
2017-18: Scott Rucker, Treynor
2016-17: G.G. Harris, AHSTW
2015-16: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln
2014-15: Scott Rucker, Treynor
2013-14: Jason Shaffer, Shenandoah
2012-13: Bryan White, Red Oak