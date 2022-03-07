(Des Moines) -- Red Oak's memorable turnaround campaign ran into a buzzsaw Monday night.
The Tigers could not pull off the upset in their first state tournament berth in 29 years, losing to top-ranked Central Lyon, 68-34.
"A team like Central Lyon exposes your weaknesses," said Red Oak Coach Spencer Plank. "We are proud of the season we had, but it's going to take a special team to knock those guys (Central Lyon) off."
In a cruel twist, many of the things that led Red Oak to the state tournament went against them. The Tigers struggled shooting and finished the night with only 10 makes on 54 tries (18.5%). Foul trouble also plagued Red Oak throughout the night, something they worked around in the postseason wins over Underwood, Treynor and Van Meter that got them to Des Moines.
"We're built to shoot threes and get offensive rebounds, and we didn't do either of those," Plank said. "We were 3-for-29 tonight from three. That's our worst shooting performance of the year. We knew it would take a special performance to win tonight. That's a big, fast and physical team. It's going to take a special team to knock those guys off. We just ran into a buzzsaw tonight."
Red Oak traded punches with Central Lyon early in the game, but the Lions closed the first quarter on a 10-1 run to grow their lead from 16-12 to 26-13 after one quarter.
Central Lyon (23-2), led by Creston alum Ben Gerleman, took a 37-22 lead into that half and grew on that advantage by scoring the first 14 of the second half to put the game out of reach.
"They score points in bunches, and their transition game is dangerous," Plank said. "In the blink of an eye, we were down 14. When you don't shoot well against a team that is bigger and faster than you, it's not a good combination."
Mason Gerleman led the Lions with 18 points. Zach Lutmer added 16, and Andrew Austin tallied 13.
The Lions get Pella Christian in a semifinal on Thursday.
Max DeVries paced Red Oak's offense with 10 points.
"I was just hitting shots," he said. "You live by the sword and die by the sword. We pride ourselves on being good shot creators. Tonight, it just didn't go."
Senior Ryan Johnson added nine points in his final game.
Ryan Johnson, Kaden Johnson, Baylor Bergren and Nicholas Fouts played their final game on Monday night. Those four, and Bradley Sifford, took the program to rare heights after being part of a one-win team during their freshman season.
"Coming from a one-win season my freshman year," Johnson said, "I'm proud to give the younger guys something to look up to. We were all here to play basketball and had the same goal."
Monday's loss is an unfair ending for a Red Oak program that put the program on the map this year and perhaps set a standard for the years to come.
"My first summer here two years ago was interesting," Plank said. "There were some attitudes. We battled that until last summer. We had guys step up and learn to care. To see how much they care is special. It's OK to try and fail. It's not OK to not try at all. I'm proud of them for putting their best foot forward."
Check out the full interviews with Ryan Johnson, DeVries and Coach Plank below.