(Cedar Rapids) -- Red Oak volleyball ran into Morgan Middleton on Monday evening.
The North Dakota State commit had 23 kills and just three errors on 55 swings to send No. 2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (28-2) to a 25-13, 25-22-25-19 3A state quarterfinal win over the Tigers (30-5).
The Tigers struggled mightily throughout the course of the opening set, as Middleton slammed in winners on the first seven Cowgirls points of the night. While Red Oak competed much better in the final two sets, it just wasn’t enough against the well-rounded C-G-D.
“We weren’t in system a whole lot,” Red Oak coach Angie Montgomery said. “Middleton is a player, and they served aggressive. Credit to them.”
Red Oak hit just .132 for the evening, led by Lexi Johnson, who had team-high 14 kills for the Tigers. Chloe DeVries had 28 assists commanding the offense, and Abbey Jones finished with 17 digs and four aces.
“We settled down a little bit and started working on shots in our gameplay and what we needed to do,” Montgomery said. “We fell a bit short at times. It’s not exactly the way you want to end it, but it’s exactly where you want to end it.”
Offensively, Tory Carrick added six kills, Kamryn Wendt had five and Liz Carbaugh put in four kills. The Tigers hit negative efficiency in the opening set (-.029), but they responded with solid overall play in sets two and three with .250 and .171 efficiencies, respectively.
“Did we play our best? Probably not,” DeVries said. “But we gave it all we had today, and I couldn’t be more proud and thankful to be here.”
DeVries is one of three seniors on the Red Oak roster, including Jones and Wendt.
“Abbey kept so much playable for us, and she’s just a competitor,” Montgomery said. “Chloe had the determination to improve her defense this year and be the person to give us consistency. Kam gave us the game of her life. She contributed in her own way the last three seasons, and for her to come up and have a great game (was great).”
The finish to the season was not what Red Oak had envisioned for themselves, but there was still plenty to be proud of.
“We knew we had to take it day by day and be thankful for every opportunity this year,” DeVries said. “Just the fact we got to finish the season and end it here, at least now we know. I’m super proud of this team.”
View complete video interview with Coach Montgomery and DeVries linked below.