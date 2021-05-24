(Denison) -- The Red Oak girls tennis team saw their season come to a close on Monday with a loss to Spirit Lake in the first round of state.
Spirit Lake edged the Tigers 5-2 to advance to a state semifinal.
Red Oak ends their dual season at 13-1.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 25, 2021 @ 2:56 am
(Denison) -- The Red Oak girls tennis team saw their season come to a close on Monday with a loss to Spirit Lake in the first round of state.
Spirit Lake edged the Tigers 5-2 to advance to a state semifinal.
Red Oak ends their dual season at 13-1.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.