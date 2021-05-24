Red Oak Tigers

(Denison) -- The Red Oak girls tennis team saw their season come to a close on Monday with a loss to Spirit Lake in the first round of state.

Spirit Lake edged the Tigers 5-2 to advance to a state semifinal.

Red Oak ends their dual season at 13-1. 

