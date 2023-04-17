(Red Oak) -- Red Oak’s Ashley Wilkins started bowling because it was the thing to do in her family. Now, she’s going to take her bowling talents to the next level with Morningside.
“Morningside was one of the first schools I looked at,” Wilkins told KMA Sports. “They’re definitely a bigger school, but it’s small enough for a more personal feel. When I reached out to them and went for a visit, it was really personal. You could tell that everybody there wanted you to feel comfortable.”
Before her visit to the Sioux City school, Wilkins noted her interest in bowling, and that personal feel extended to the Mustangs bowling program.
“I didn’t really know what I should be looking for,” Wilkins admits. “The bowling coach invited me to watch one of their practices. That alone made it feel like a really personal connection. Ever since then we stayed in contact, and he was really the reason (I committed).”
Wilkins has continued to grow her bowling game throughout her career at Red Oak. When she first started, she admits she was only doing it so she could bowl alongside her brother, who was a senior when she was a freshman. Her best season proved to be as a junior when she led the Tigers with a 140.45 score per game and a 280.90 score per series.
“It means a lot (to continue bowling in college),” Wilkins said. “Without (my brother), I don’t think I would have stayed out as much as I did. (Coach Michael Nordeen) really kept me in bowling. I think the last two years I didn’t have as much of a push for it, but I definitely think Coach Nordeen pushed me to come out again. I’m glad he did because it brought me to this opportunity.”
Listen to much more with Wilkins on her college decision in the audio file below.