(KMAland) -- A number of regional college football athletes were named to the Maxwell and Bednarik Award watch lists on Monday.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, Iowa State's quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall, Kansas State's quarterback Skylar Thompson and running back Deuce Vaughn and Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez are on the Maxwell Award Watch List.
Iowa State’s defensive end Will McDonald and linebacker Mike Rose are both on the Bednarik Award Watch List.
View the complete list linked here.