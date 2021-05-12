(KMAland) -- Several regional athletes were honored as All-Region players by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
In women’s soccer, Mia Reedtz Olesen and Margaret LaVigne of Omaha were First Team All-West Region choices. Second Team honors went to Aida Karlovic of Creighton (East) and Ceri Holland of Kansas (Midwest). On the third team, Brookelynn Entz of Kansas State was honored in the Midwest.
View the complete list of women’s honorees from the United Soccer Coaches Association linked here.
In men’s soccer, Omaha’s Hugo Kametani was named First Team All-West Region while teammate Nil Ayats and Creighton’s Diego Gutierrez were picked to the Second Team All-West and All-East, respectively.
View the complete list of men’s honorees from the United Soccer Coaches Association linked here.