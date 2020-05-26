(KMAland) -- The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association have announced All-American teams from the indoor track and field season.
Despite the cancellation of the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships, the NCAA Division I Track & Field Executive Committee adopted several criteria for the All-American teams.
All individual student-athletes listed on the startlist for each event and all four student-athletes in relay events that were declared or accepted into their seven. In all, there were 671 honors handed ou two 119 different institutions in Division I.
Below is a list of honorees sorted by school:
Iowa
Raymund Clarke, SR, 4x400 Relay
Will Daniels, SR, Heptathlon
DeJuan Frye, SR, 4x400 Relay
Jenny Kimbro, SR, Pentathlon
Mallory King, JR, 800
Wayne Lawrence Jr., SO, 400 Meters & 4x400 Relay
Jaylan McConico, SR, 60 Meter Hurdles
Laulauga Tausaga, SR, Shot Put & Weight Throw
Antonio Woodard, SR, 4x400 Relay
Iowa State
Cebastian Gentil, SO, Distance Medley Relay
Edwin Kurgat, SR, 3000 & 5000 & Distance Medley Relay
Festus Lagat, SR, 800 & Distance Medley Relay
Cailie Logue, SO, 5000
Daniel Nixon, SR, 800
Roshon Roomes, SR, 800 & Distance Medley Relay
Kansas
Zach Bradford, SO, Pole Vault
Jedah Caldwell, SR, 4x400 Relay
Zantori Dickerson, SR, 4x400 Relay
Gleb Dudarev, SR, Weight Throw
Honour Finley, JR, 4x400 Relay
Mariah Kuykendoll, SR, 4x400 Relay
Kansas State
Edgaras Bekunskas, FR, Heptathlon
Aaron Booth, SR, Heptathlon
Ariel Okorie, SR, Pentathlon
Taishia Pryce, JR, Long Jump
Tejaswin Shankar, JR, High Jump
Lauren Taubert, SR, Pentathlon
Missouri
Karissa Roman, SR, High Jump
Roberto Vilches, SO, High Jump
Ja’Mari Ward, JR, Long Jump
Nebraska
Kristina Insingo, SR, Shot Put
George Kusche, SO, 3000 & Mile
Burger Lambrechts Jr., JR, Shot Put
Alencar Pereira, SO, Weight Throw
Northern Iowa
Darius King, JR, Shot Put
View the complete release from the USTFCCA linked here.