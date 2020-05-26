USTFCCCA.png

(KMAland) -- The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association have announced All-American teams from the indoor track and field season.

Despite the cancellation of the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships, the NCAA Division I Track & Field Executive Committee adopted several criteria for the All-American teams.

All individual student-athletes listed on the startlist for each event and all four student-athletes in relay events that were declared or accepted into their seven. In all, there were 671 honors handed ou two 119 different institutions in Division I.

Below is a list of honorees sorted by school:

Iowa 

Raymund Clarke, SR, 4x400 Relay

Will Daniels, SR, Heptathlon

DeJuan Frye, SR, 4x400 Relay

Jenny Kimbro, SR, Pentathlon 

Mallory King, JR, 800

Wayne Lawrence Jr., SO, 400 Meters & 4x400 Relay

Jaylan McConico, SR, 60 Meter Hurdles

Laulauga Tausaga, SR, Shot Put & Weight Throw 

Antonio Woodard, SR, 4x400 Relay

Iowa State 

Cebastian Gentil, SO, Distance Medley Relay

Edwin Kurgat, SR, 3000 & 5000 & Distance Medley Relay

Festus Lagat, SR, 800 & Distance Medley Relay

Cailie Logue, SO, 5000

Daniel Nixon, SR, 800

Roshon Roomes, SR, 800 & Distance Medley Relay

Kansas 

Zach Bradford, SO, Pole Vault

Jedah Caldwell, SR, 4x400 Relay

Zantori Dickerson, SR, 4x400 Relay

Gleb Dudarev, SR, Weight Throw

Honour Finley, JR, 4x400 Relay

Mariah Kuykendoll, SR, 4x400 Relay

Kansas State 

Edgaras Bekunskas, FR, Heptathlon

Aaron Booth, SR, Heptathlon

Ariel Okorie, SR, Pentathlon

Taishia Pryce, JR, Long Jump

Tejaswin Shankar, JR, High Jump

Lauren Taubert, SR, Pentathlon

Missouri 

Karissa Roman, SR, High Jump

Roberto Vilches, SO, High Jump

Ja’Mari Ward, JR, Long Jump

Nebraska 

Kristina Insingo, SR, Shot Put

George Kusche, SO, 3000 & Mile

Burger Lambrechts Jr., JR, Shot Put

Alencar Pereira, SO, Weight Throw

Northern Iowa 

Darius King, JR, Shot Put

View the complete release from the USTFCCA linked here.