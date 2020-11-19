(KMAland) -- Nine former KMAlanders scored in double figures last night in regional college basketball action.
WOMEN: Northwestern (0-5) lost to Jamestown (N.D.), 70-65
-Emilee Danner, Northwestern/Ar-We-Va (12 points, 3 assists, 3 steals)
WOMEN: Doane (3-2, 1-1) lost to Concordia, 111-52
-Haylee Heits, Doane/Sacred Heart (10 points, 4 rebounds)
WOMEN: Peru State (3-2, 1-0) def. Graceland (1-1, 0-1), 74-58
-Libby Baumert, Peru State/Plattsmouth (15 points, 5 rebounds)
-Maddy Duncan, Peru State/Sidney (13 points, 5 rebounds)
-Victoria Nauman, Graceland/Mound City (12 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks)
-Madi Sager, Graceland/Stanberry (15 points, 4 rebounds)
-McKenzie Witt, Peru State/Sacred Heart (5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists)
WOMEN: Waldorf (0-4) lost to Northwestern-St. Paul, 91-46
-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Waldorf/Coon Rapids-Bayard (10 points, 8 rebounds)
WOMEN: Southwestern (0-1) lost to North Central Missouri College, 83-56
No statistics available
MEN: Dordt (5-1, 1-1) lost to Dakota Wesleyan, 80-78 (2 OT)
-Garrett Franken, Doane/Atlantic (16 points, 9 rebounds)
MEN: Midland (1-3, 1-2) def. Hastings (3-2, 0-1)
-Shane Chamberlain, Hastings/Harlan (4 points, 2 rebounds)
-Josh Lambert, Midland/Auburn (19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists)
MEN: Peru State (2-2, 0-1) lost to Central Methodist, 78-71
-Tyler Witt, Peru State/Sacred Heart (8 minutes)