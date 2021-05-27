(KMAland) -- Thursday was a big day for the announcement of college football start times and television broadcasts.
Iowa State’s season opener with Northern Iowa will be a 2:30 kickoff on ESPN+ while the Iowa/Iowa State meeting in Ames is on ABC at 2:30. Other start times were added for UNLV and TCU. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
Nebraska had six games set, including their opener at Illinois, which will be at Noon on FOX. Other game times are set for their meetings with Fordham, Buffalo, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Iowa. View the complete release from Nebraska linked here.
Seven start times for Iowa have been set with their opener against Indiana set for a 2:30 PM start on BTN. Games against Kent State, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin and Nebraska also have start times. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
Missouri had their first three weeks of the season announced on Thursday. Their home opener with Central Michigan will kick at 3:00 PM and will broadcast on the SEC Network. Other start times with Kentucky and Southeast Missouri were also set. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
Kansas had their first three games of the season set. Their opener with SoutH Dakota will be at 7:00 PM on ESPN+. Matchups with Coastal Carolina and Baylor were also set. View the complete release from Kansas athletics linked here.
Kansas State also had their first three game times set, including the opener with Stanford at 11 AM on FS1. Games with Southern Illinois and Nevada were also set. View the complete release from K-State athletics linked here.