(KMAland) -- Several regional college softball players were named All-Region honorees by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Thursday.
Check out the list of regional honorees below or the full list linked here.
Central Region
P: Kamryn Meyer, Omaha (Third Team)
Great Lakes Region
OF: Cayla Nielsen, Creighton (First Team)
Midwest Region
P: Samantha Heyer, Northern Iowa (Second Team)
P: Kailyn Packard, Northern Iowa (Third Team)
C: Alexis Pupillo, Northern Iowa (First Team)
C: Lyric Moore, Kansas (Third Team)
1B: Mya Felder, Nebraska (Second Team)
2B: Katelyn Caneda, Nebraska (Third Team)
SS: Billie Andrews, Nebraska (First Team)
3B: Brooke Snider, Northern Iowa (Second Team)
OF: Nia Carter, Iowa (First Team)
OF: Mya Dodge, Northern Iowa (First Team)
OF: Brooke Andrews, Nebraska (Second Team)
OF: Milaysia Ochoa, Iowa State (Third Team)
OF: Tatianna Roman, Iowa (Third Team)