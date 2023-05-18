NFCA Logo
(KMAland) -- Several regional college softball players were named All-Region honorees by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Thursday. 

Check out the list of regional honorees below or the full list linked here.

Central Region 

P: Kamryn Meyer, Omaha (Third Team)

Great Lakes Region 

OF: Cayla Nielsen, Creighton (First Team)

Midwest Region 

P: Samantha Heyer, Northern Iowa (Second Team)

P: Kailyn Packard, Northern Iowa (Third Team)

C: Alexis Pupillo, Northern Iowa (First Team)

C: Lyric Moore, Kansas (Third Team)

1B: Mya Felder, Nebraska (Second Team)

2B: Katelyn Caneda, Nebraska (Third Team)

SS: Billie Andrews, Nebraska (First Team)

3B: Brooke Snider, Northern Iowa (Second Team)

OF: Nia Carter, Iowa (First Team)

OF: Mya Dodge, Northern Iowa (First Team)

OF: Brooke Andrews, Nebraska (Second Team)

OF: Milaysia Ochoa, Iowa State (Third Team)

OF: Tatianna Roman, Iowa (Third Team)

