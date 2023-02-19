(KMAland) -- Iowa softball had a 2-0 day Saturday.
Check out the full regional college softball scoreboard below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD (2/18)
Seattle 3 Iowa State 2
Nebraska 4 Texas A&M 3
Iowa 7 Syracuse 0
Iowa 3 North Carolina State 1
Texas 9 Omaha 1
Omaha 6 Incarnate Word 4 -- 9 innings
Creighton 11 Northern Colorado 2
Akron 4 Creighton 3
Missouri 8 Florida International 0
Evansville 11 Kansas City 6
Kansas City 3 Tennessee-Martin 2
Kansas 2 Ole Miss 1
Northwest Missouri State 9 Minnesota State 4
Northwest Missouri State 5 Concordia, St. Paul 4