Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Iowa softball had a 2-0 day Saturday.

Check out the full regional college softball scoreboard below. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD (2/18)

Seattle 3 Iowa State 2 

Nebraska 4 Texas A&M 3 

Iowa 7 Syracuse 0 

Iowa 3 North Carolina State 1 

Texas 9 Omaha 1 

Omaha 6 Incarnate Word 4 -- 9 innings 

Creighton 11 Northern Colorado 2 

Akron 4 Creighton 3 

Missouri 8 Florida International 0 

Evansville 11 Kansas City 6 

Kansas City 3 Tennessee-Martin 2 

Kansas 2 Ole Miss 1 

Northwest Missouri State 9 Minnesota State 4

Northwest Missouri State 5 Concordia, St. Paul 4 

