(Tulsa) -- Missouri's Keegan O'Toole was the lone regional college wrestler to win an NCAA championship.
O'Toole won the title at 165 pounds, beating Iowa State's David Carr.
Iowa's Real Woods (141), Nebraska's Mikey Labriola (174) and Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen (184) were runners-up.
Iowa finished second. Tony Cassioppi (285) finished fourth while Nelson Brands (174) and Jacob Warner (197) took fifth. Spencer Lee (125) and Max Murin (149) were sixth.
Missouri had two medalists: Rocky Elam (third at 197) and Zach Elam (sixth at 285).
Nebraska had three sixth-place finishers: Liam Cronin (125), Brock Hardy (141) and Peyton Robb (157).
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman (184) was fifth.
View the full results here.