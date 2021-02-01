(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the regional dual sites for Class 1A and 2A while the pairing for Class 3A were also announced.
In Class 1A, Logan-Magnolia is slated to announce while Creston/O-M will announce in Class 2A. Only Class 3A KMAland school -- LeMars -- qualified. They will face Indianola in the first round at Fort Dodge.
Class 1A and 2A duals will take place on February 9th while 3A will be held on Wednesday. Assignments for 1A and 2A should be released Saturday following sectional action. The list of sites and 3A pairing can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
Don Bosco
Lake Mills
Lisbon
Logan-Magnolia
MFL, Mar-Mac
West Hancock
West Sioux
Woodbury Central
CLASS 2A
Assumption, Davenport
Creston/O-M
Crestwood, Cresco
Independence
Osage
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
West Delaware
Winterset
CLASS 3A
At Bettendorf
Cedar Falls vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque
Winner vs. Bettendorf
At Fort Dodge
Indianola vs. LeMars
Winners vs. Fort Dodge
At Linn-Mar, Marion
Dubuque Hempstead vs. Pella
Winner vs. Linn-Mar, Marion
At North Scott
Iowa City, West vs. Pleasant Valley
Winner vs. North Scott
At Norwalk
Ankeny vs. Ottumwa
Winner vs. Norwalk
At Southeast Polk
Dowling Catholic vs. Johnston
Winner vs. Southeast Polk
At Waukee
Ankeny Centennial vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
Winner vs. Waukee
At Waverly-Shell Rock
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Winner vs. Waverly-Shell Rock