IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the regional dual sites for Class 1A and 2A while the pairing for Class 3A were also announced.

In Class 1A, Logan-Magnolia is slated to announce while Creston/O-M will announce in Class 2A. Only Class 3A KMAland school -- LeMars -- qualified. They will face Indianola in the first round at Fort Dodge.

Class 1A and 2A duals will take place on February 9th while 3A will be held on Wednesday. Assignments for 1A and 2A should be released Saturday following sectional action. The list of sites and 3A pairing can be viewed below.

CLASS 1A 

Don Bosco

Lake Mills

Lisbon

Logan-Magnolia

MFL, Mar-Mac

West Hancock

West Sioux

Woodbury Central

CLASS 2A 

Assumption, Davenport

Creston/O-M

Crestwood, Cresco

Independence

Osage 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

West Delaware

Winterset

CLASS 3A

At Bettendorf

Cedar Falls vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque

Winner vs. Bettendorf 

At Fort Dodge

Indianola vs. LeMars 

Winners vs. Fort Dodge

At Linn-Mar, Marion

Dubuque Hempstead vs. Pella

Winner vs. Linn-Mar, Marion

At North Scott

Iowa City, West vs. Pleasant Valley

Winner vs. North Scott

At Norwalk

Ankeny vs. Ottumwa

Winner vs. Norwalk

At Southeast Polk

Dowling Catholic vs. Johnston

Winner vs. Southeast Polk

At Waukee

Ankeny Centennial vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

Winner vs. Waukee

At Waverly-Shell Rock 

Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Xavier, Cedar Rapids

Winner vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 

