IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the regional dual sites for Class 1A and 2A, as well as the pairings for Class 3A. 

Four KMAland schools -- Creston, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia will host. 

Class 1A and 2A action takes place on February 8th with 3A on the 9th. 

View the full list of hosts and matchups below.

CLASS 1A

Don Bosco

Lisbon

West Sioux

Nashua-Plainfield

Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley

West Hancock

Wilton

CLASS 2A 

West Delaware

Osage

Independence

Creston

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Winterset

Crestwood, Cresco

Assumption

CLASS 3A 

AT WAVERLY SHELL-ROCK 

Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Cedar Falls

Winner vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

AT SOUTHEAST POLK

Fort Dodge vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

Winner vs. Southeast Polk

AT WAUKEE NORTHWEST 

Ankeny Centennial vs. Norwalk

Waukee Northwest vs. Winner

AT ANKENY

Dowling Catholic vs. Urbandale

Winner vs. Ankeny

AT LINN-MAR, MARION

Pleasant Valley vs. Iowa City, City High

Winner vs. Linn-Mar, Marion

AT BETTENDORF

North Scott vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque

Winner vs. Bettendorf

AT INDIANOLA

Bondurant-Farrar vs. Ottumwa

Winner vs. Indianola

AT JOHNSTON

Valley, WDM vs. Carlisle

Winner vs. Johnston

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.