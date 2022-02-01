(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the regional dual sites for Class 1A and 2A, as well as the pairings for Class 3A.
Four KMAland schools -- Creston, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia will host.
Class 1A and 2A action takes place on February 8th with 3A on the 9th.
View the full list of hosts and matchups below.
CLASS 1A
Don Bosco
Lisbon
West Sioux
Nashua-Plainfield
Logan-Magnolia
Missouri Valley
West Hancock
Wilton
CLASS 2A
West Delaware
Osage
Independence
Creston
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Winterset
Crestwood, Cresco
Assumption
CLASS 3A
AT WAVERLY SHELL-ROCK
Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Cedar Falls
Winner vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
AT SOUTHEAST POLK
Fort Dodge vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
Winner vs. Southeast Polk
AT WAUKEE NORTHWEST
Ankeny Centennial vs. Norwalk
Waukee Northwest vs. Winner
AT ANKENY
Dowling Catholic vs. Urbandale
Winner vs. Ankeny
AT LINN-MAR, MARION
Pleasant Valley vs. Iowa City, City High
Winner vs. Linn-Mar, Marion
AT BETTENDORF
North Scott vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque
Winner vs. Bettendorf
AT INDIANOLA
Bondurant-Farrar vs. Ottumwa
Winner vs. Indianola
AT JOHNSTON
Valley, WDM vs. Carlisle
Winner vs. Johnston