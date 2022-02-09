High School Wrestling

(KMAland) -- The Class 3A state wrestling duals are set following regional duals on Wednesday.

Waverly-Shell Rock, Southeast Polk, Waukee Northwest, Ankeny, Linn-Mar, Bettendorf, Indianola and Johnston all defended their home gyms and move on to Des Moines.

View the complete results from Wednesday’s regional duals below.

REGIONAL DUALS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD

Class 3A Regional Duals 

AT WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK

Cedar Falls 52 Dubuque Hempstead 18

Waverly-Shell Rock 68 Cedar Falls 6

AT SOUTHEAST POLK 

Dallas Center-Grimes 45 Fort Dodge 26

Southeast Polk 75 Dallas Center-Grimes 6

AT WAUKEE NORTHWEST

Ankeny Centennial 41 Norwalk 28

Waukee Northwest 45 Ankeny Centennial 21

AT ANKENY 

Urbandale 61 Dowling Catholic 17

Ankeny 39 Urbandale 25

AT LINN-MAR

Pleasant Valley 50 Iowa City High 21

Linn-Mar 43 Pleasant Valley 15

AT BETTENDORF

North Scott 61 Epworth, Western Dubuque 9

Bettendorf 46 North Scott 21

AT INDIANOLA

Bondurant-Farrar 45 Ottumwa 18

Indianola 41 Bondurant-Farrar 25

AT JOHNSTON

Carlisle 34 WDM Valley 32

Johnston 43 Carlisle 28

