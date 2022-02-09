(KMAland) -- The Class 3A state wrestling duals are set following regional duals on Wednesday.
Waverly-Shell Rock, Southeast Polk, Waukee Northwest, Ankeny, Linn-Mar, Bettendorf, Indianola and Johnston all defended their home gyms and move on to Des Moines.
View the complete results from Wednesday’s regional duals below.
REGIONAL DUALS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
Class 3A Regional Duals
AT WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK
Cedar Falls 52 Dubuque Hempstead 18
Waverly-Shell Rock 68 Cedar Falls 6
AT SOUTHEAST POLK
Dallas Center-Grimes 45 Fort Dodge 26
Southeast Polk 75 Dallas Center-Grimes 6
AT WAUKEE NORTHWEST
Ankeny Centennial 41 Norwalk 28
Waukee Northwest 45 Ankeny Centennial 21
AT ANKENY
Urbandale 61 Dowling Catholic 17
Ankeny 39 Urbandale 25
AT LINN-MAR
Pleasant Valley 50 Iowa City High 21
Linn-Mar 43 Pleasant Valley 15
AT BETTENDORF
North Scott 61 Epworth, Western Dubuque 9
Bettendorf 46 North Scott 21
AT INDIANOLA
Bondurant-Farrar 45 Ottumwa 18
Indianola 41 Bondurant-Farrar 25
AT JOHNSTON
Carlisle 34 WDM Valley 32
Johnston 43 Carlisle 28