(KMAland) -- The Class 1A and 2A state tournament fields are officially set.
Check out the full 1A and 2A scoreboard below and the state brackets linked here.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals
Tri-Center 25-25-25 Sidney 16-11-14
Holy Trinity Catholic 25-25-25 Lamoni 9-10-17
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-25 Ankeny Christian 23-21-25
Burlington Notre Dame 25-25-25 Easton Valley 12-13-18
North Tama 17-27-25-25 Lisbon 25-25-21-23
Janesville 25-25-21-26-15 Newell-Fonda 27-21-25-24-13
Springville 25-25-25 Saint Ansgar 20-14-12
Gehlen Catholic 25-25-24-20-15 Akron-Westfield 14-22-26-25-8
Iowa Class 2A Regional Finals
Western Christian 25-25-23-25 Treynor 19-17-25-17
Denver 26-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 24-21-14
Osage 16-21-25-27-15 Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-25-20-25-6
Beckman Catholic 25-25-17-23-15 Wapsie Valley 20-16-25-25-9
South Hardin 25-25-25 ACGC 22-11-14
Boyden-Hull 25-25-25 Ridge View 17-23-16
Dike-New Harford 25-25-25 Van Meter 13-10-13
Wilton 25-25-25 Mediapolis 8-12-9