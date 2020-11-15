(KMAland) -- Nebraska held off Penn State and the 1A and 2A semifinals were decided in Iowa on Saturday in regional football action.
Nebraska (1-2, 1-2): Luke McCaffrey had 152 yards passing and 67 yards rushing while scoring one touchdown of each in a 30-23 win for Nebraska over Penn State. Zavier Betts added two receptions for 54 yards and a 45-yard touchdown. Deontai Williams Jr. picked up a strip sack, scoop and score touchdown.
FULL REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Semifinals
Van Meter 20 South Central Calhoun 12
OABCIG 43 Sigourney/Keota 21
Iowa Class 2A Semifinals
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 41 Camanche 0
Waukon 38 PCM, Monroe 21
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 24 TCU 6
Texas Tech 24 Baylor 23
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 30 Penn State 23
Indiana 24 Michigan State 0
Wisconsin 49 Michigan 11
Northwestern 27 Purdue 20
Illinois 23 Rutgers 20
Southeastern Conference
Florida 63 Arkansas 35
Kentucky 38 Vanderbilt 35
Ole Miss 59 South Carolina 42
GPAC
Dakota Wesleyan 35 Jamestown 16
Northwestern 38 Briar Cliff 21
Dordt 65 Hastings 0
HAAC
Grand View 44 Culver-Stockton 28
Central Methodist 45 MidAmerica Nazarene 2
Benedictine 37 Missouri Valley 0