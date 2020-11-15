Nebraska Cornhuskers Helmet.jpg
Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

(KMAland) -- Nebraska held off Penn State and the 1A and 2A semifinals were decided in Iowa on Saturday in regional football action.

Nebraska (1-2, 1-2): Luke McCaffrey had 152 yards passing and 67 yards rushing while scoring one touchdown of each in a 30-23 win for Nebraska over Penn State. Zavier Betts added two receptions for 54 yards and a 45-yard touchdown. Deontai Williams Jr. picked up a strip sack, scoop and score touchdown.

FULL REGIONAL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Iowa Class 1A Semifinals 

Van Meter 20 South Central Calhoun 12

OABCIG 43 Sigourney/Keota 21

Iowa Class 2A Semifinals 

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 41 Camanche 0

Waukon 38 PCM, Monroe 21

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 24 TCU 6

Texas Tech 24 Baylor 23

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 30 Penn State 23

Indiana 24 Michigan State 0

Wisconsin 49 Michigan 11

Northwestern 27 Purdue 20

Illinois 23 Rutgers 20

Southeastern Conference 

Florida 63 Arkansas 35

Kentucky 38 Vanderbilt 35

Ole Miss 59 South Carolina 42

GPAC 

Dakota Wesleyan 35 Jamestown 16

Northwestern 38 Briar Cliff 21

Dordt 65 Hastings 0

HAAC 

Grand View 44 Culver-Stockton 28

Central Methodist 45 MidAmerica Nazarene 2

Benedictine 37 Missouri Valley 0

