NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Wednesday marked the beginning of the late signing period for college football programs across the nation.

Check out releases from many of the regional programs below.

Northwest Missouri State football

Iowa State football

Nebraska football

Creighton men’s soccer

Kansas football 

Graceland football

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.