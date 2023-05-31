(KMAland) -- The Big 12 Conference schools have learned their non-conference kickoff times for 2023.
Iowa State will face Northern Iowa at 1 PM on September 2nd, Iowa at 2:30 on September 9th and Ohio at 11 AM on September 16th.
Kansas opens its season on August 31st against Missouri State at 7:30 PM. They will also face Nevada on September 16th at 9:30 PM. Their game time against Illinois hasn't been set, but will take place either September 8th or 9th.
Kansas State opens its season September 2nd at 6 PM against Southeast Missouri. The Wildcats face Troy on September 9th at 11 AM and travel to Missouri on September 16th for an 11 AM kickoff. Additionally, Kansas State's kickoff time for their October 6th meeting with Oklahoma State is set for 6:30 PM.
View the full release from the Big 12 here.