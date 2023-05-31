(KMAland) -- Big Ten Conference football programs learned their early-season schedules on Wednesday.
Iowa opens on September 2nd against Utah State at 11 AM, travels to Iowa State for a 2:30 kick on September 9th, faces Western Michigan at 2:30 on September 16th and will face Penn State at 6:30 on September 23rd. The Hawkeyes also face Purdue October 7th, but the start time is TBD. Iowa/Nebraska is scheduled for November 24th at 11 AM.
Nebraska opens with Minnesota on August 31st at 8 PM. The Huskers also face Colorado on September 9th at 11 AM, Northern Illinois on September 16th at 6 PM, Illinois on October 6th at 7 PM and Purdue on October 28th with a TBD start time.
