(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Kansas State, Drake beat UNI behind a goal from Makenna Shepard and Missouri was also a winner in regional soccer on Thursday.
WOMEN — Iowa State (5-11-0, 2-6-0) & Kansas State (6-10-2, 1-6-2): Anna Lindgren scored in the 52nd minute, and Iowa State took a 1-0 Big 12 Conference win over Kansas State. Rachel Vander Hart posted five saves and the shutout in goal for the Cyclones.
WOMEN — Creighton (7-10-2, 1-8-1): Creighton lost to Butler in Big East Conference play, 3-1. The Jays got their lone goal of the match from Aida Kardovic in the 57th minute on a penalty kick.
WOMEN — Drake (7-6-5, 2-3-3) & Northern Iowa (6-9-2, 3-4-1): St. Albert alum Makenna Shepard and Hallie Peak each scored goals for Drake in a 2-0 win over Northern Iowa. Shepard’s goal came in the 13th minute on an assist by Emma aNgel while Peak’s goal came in the 40th minute on an assist by Chloe Jones and and Meghan Brown. Kelsie Stone had six saves and the shutout for Drake.
WOMEN — Missouri (7-10-0, 3-7-0): Missouri won a 1-0 shutout over Texas A&M, getting their only goal from Skye Kingsley in the 14th minute. McKenna Sheehan and Isabella Alessio combined on the shout with Sheehan posting seven saves.
WOMEN — Kansas (7-10-1, 2-6-0): Kansas fell in Big 12 Conference play to Texas, 2-1. The Jayhawks got their only goal in the 79th minute when Shira Elinav struck out an assist by Brie Severns and Moira Kelley.