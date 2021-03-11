(KMAland) -- Iowa swept Penn State, Nebraska fell twice to Michigan and Kansas split with South Dakota State in regional college softball action on Thursday.
Iowa (4-4): Iowa swept Penn State (0-7), 5-1 and 6-5 in 12 innings. Denali Loecker had three hits and three RBI in game one behind Sarah Lehman, who went seven innings, struck out five and gave up one unearned run. Nia Carter and Aralee Bogar each drove in two runs in the finale.
Nebraska (3-5): Nebraska lost a pair of tight games with No. 23 Michigan (6-2), 2-1 in 8 innings and 2-0. The Huskers didn’t manage any hits in the opener while Cam Ybarra and Rylie Unzicker each had a hit in the finale. Olivia Ferrell struck out seven in 7 2/3 innings in the extra-inning defeat.
Kansas (10-7): Kansas softball split a doubleheader with South Dakota State, taking game one 4-1 before a 6-3 loss in game two. Tatum Goff threw a four-strikeout two-hitter in the win behind Macy Omli’s three-hit performance. Madison Hirsch added a home run in game two.