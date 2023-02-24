NCAA Softball
(KMAland) -- It was a busy night of regional college baseball and softball, highlighted by wins from Nebraska baseball, Missouri baseball and Northern Iowa softball.

Check out the full scoreboard below. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD (2/24)

Arizona 9 Iowa State 5 

Oklahoma State 3 Nebraska 1 

New Mexico 4 Creighton 0 

New Mexico State 8 Creighton 7 

Iowa 5 Bethune-Cookman 3 

UCLA 2 Iowa 1

Northern Iowa 9 Western Carolina 0 

Arizona 9 Drake 3 

Arkansas 4 Drake 3 

Northern Iowa 9 Georgia 0 

Oregon State 3 Missouri 2 

Kansas 14 UT Arlington 0 

Texas State 2 Kansas 1 

Tarleton 6 Kansas City 2 

UTEP 8 Kansas City 6

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (2/24) 

Nebraska 5 South Alabama 4 

Coastal Carolina 14 Creighton 12 

Sam Houston 6 Iowa 0 

Kansas 7 Oakland 0 

LSU 7 Kansas State 3 

Missouri 5 Florida International 2 

Central Missouri 4 Northwest Missouri State 2 

