Kobe Brown
Photo: Missouri Athletics

(Columbia) -- Missouri's Kobe Brown will stay in the NBA Draft. 

Brown starred for the Tigers last season with 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. 

He is projected to be a second-round pick. 

