(KMAland) -- The Twins and Marlins took care of the Royals and Cardinals in MLB action on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (25-61): The Twins (44-43) were a 9-3 winner over the Royals on Tuesday. Bobby Witt Jr. hit a 2-run homer as one of his two hits while Maikel Garcia had a hit and scored twice. MJ Melendez and Michael Massey also had hits in the loss while Nick Pratto drove in a run. Zack Greinke was the losing pitcher. He tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits ands six earned runs with three strikeouts.
Cardinals (35-50): The Cardinals were no match for the Marlins (50-37) in a 15-2 rout. Willson Contreras doubled as one of his two hits while Tommy Edman doubled and drove in a run. Lars Nootbaar added a hit and plated a run. Paul DeJong and Dylan Carlson both had hits and scored a run while Andrew Knizner and Brendan Donovan also had hits. Adam Wainwright was the losing pitcher. He tossed 3 1/3 innings, striking out three on seven hits with four earned runs.