(KMAland) -- The Royals were able win their series opener against the Guardians on a walk-off single while the Cardinals suffered a loss to the Phillies on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (31-51): The Royals clawed back and a walk-off single gave them the 4-3 win over the Guardians (40-41). Whit Merrifield led the way with three hits and two RBI on a game-tying home run, while Michael Taylor racked up two hits and drove across the winning run. Meanwhile, Andrew Benintendi, Bobby Witt Jr, Hunter Dozier, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Emmanuel Rivera had one hit each. Benintendi also drove in a run. Scott Barlow picked up his third win of the season, while Brady Singer pitched seven innings tossing five strikeouts and giving up three earned runs on six hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (45-41): The Philadelphia Phillies (45-39) were 2-0 winners over the Cardinals on Thursday. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado led the way with two hits apiece for the Cardinals, while Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman had one each. Adam Wainwright pitched a full nine innings for St. Louis giving up two earned runs on three hits and striking out three. Alec Bohm smacked two solo homeruns for the Phillies to give his team the win.