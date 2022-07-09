(KMAland) -- The Royals gave up 13 runs in a loss to Cleveland while the Cardinals fell short in a low scoring affair with Philadelphia on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (31-52): The Guardians (41-41) were winners in a 13-1 game over the Royals on Saturday. Bobby Witt Jr and Edward Olivares had two hits a piece for Kansas City, while Nicky Lopez drove in the lone run in the seventh inning. Emmanuel Rivera and Vinnie Pasquantino chipped in with one hit each. Jonathan Heasley was the losing pitcher giving up five earned runs and a home run while striking out two on 1 1/3 innings pitched. Jackson Kowar also gave up five earned runs and a homer on 2 2/3 innings pitched. For Cleveland, Jose Ramirez, Nolan Jones, and Amed Rosario all homered combining for seven RBI.
St. Louis Cardinals (45-42): The Cardinals were on the losing end of a 1-0 pitchers duel with Philadelphia (46-39). St. Louis would muster just two hits including one apiece from Lars Nootbaar and Adam Knizner. Dakota Hudson gave up just two hits and struck out four in six innings pitched, while Giovanny Gallegos was the losing pitcher after giving up the lone run in the ninth inning as well as two hits. Alec Bohm pushed across the lone run for the Phillies on a sacrifice fly.