(Lincoln) -- The University of Nebraska football program has elevated defensive analyst Bill Busch to the role of special teams coordinator.
In a release, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said, "Bill Busch is a strong addition to our full-time coaching staff. Bill has brought a veteran presence to our staff over the past year in his role as an analyst. I look forward to him coordinating all aspects of our special teams moving forward. Bill's experience and track record as both an outstanding coach and recruiter speaks for itself."
This is Busch's third stint with the Huskers. He served as an assistant from 2004 to 2007 and as a graduate assistant from 1990 to 1993. His coaching career has included stops at Northern Arizona, New Mexico State, Utah, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Rutgers and LSU. He won a national championship with LSU in 2019 as their safeties coach.
