(Lincoln) -- Nebraska quarterback Richard Torres is in the transfer portal.
Torres, who will be a redshirt sophomore in 2023, did not play for the Huskers in 2022.
Torres was a 3-star recruit coming out of Southside High School in San Antonio.
