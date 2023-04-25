Richard Torres

Richard Torres FB Headshots 2022

 Photo: Nebraska Athletics

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska quarterback Richard Torres is in the transfer portal. 

Torres, who will be a redshirt sophomore in 2023, did not play for the Huskers in 2022. 

Torres was a 3-star recruit coming out of Southside High School in San Antonio. 

