(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State tennis coach Mark Rosewell is the MIAA Coach of the Year.
Rosewell led both tennis programs to MIAA titles this year.
Seven Northwest women's players earned All-MIAA honors.
Tyffaine Pais and Carolina Lima De Oliveira were selected as first-team singles players while Tessa Kwakernaak/Vera Alenicheva and Pais/Angela per Moreno were first-team doubles tallies.
Alenicheva and Kwakernaak were second-team singles choices. Carolina Caetano Reis and per Moreno were honorable mentions as singles players while Caetono Reis and Sofia Pignataro were honorable mentions in doubles.
