(KMAland) -- Ashley Joens went wild for Iowa State while Drake and Northern Iowa advanced in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Iowa State (20-9): Iowa State moved to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals with a 74-63 win over Baylor (19-12) thanks to an unconscious night from Ashley Joens. Joens dropped 30 points and grabbed 15 boards in the win. Emily Ryan had 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Morgan Kane had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Denae Fritz just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Fritz also had five blocks.
Northern Iowa (22-8): The Panthers advanced to the MVC Tournament semifinals with a 73-57 win over UIC (18-15). Grace Boffeli had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers while Emerson Green had 11 points and five rebounds. Rachael Heittola and Cailyn Morgan posted 10 apiece.
Drake (20-9): Drake held off Missouri State (20-11), 73-70. Maggie Bair had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Grace Berg scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds. Katie Dinnebier posted 19 points, handed out four assists and grabbed three rebounds.
Kansas State (17-16): Texas (24-8) beat Kansas State 60-42 in the Big 12 Tournament. Jaelyn Glenn had 15 points while Maryville alum Serena Sundell stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, nine rebounds and five assists. Gabby Gregory totaled eight points and five rebounds.