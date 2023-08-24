(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah football will play its first game in 336 days when the Mustangs face rival Clarinda in the Page County Super Bowl Friday night.
"There's a lot of excitement," Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff tells KMA Sports. "We regrouped pretty hard after last season. We came back strong throughout the summer and had great showings in the weight room. The kids have bought in. Last year hit them hard. The excitement is high.
Ratliff saw plenty of positives in his team's scrimmage against Mount Ayr last Friday.
We're fighting every day in practice for the opportunity to get on the field," Ratliff said. "Things have been well. The kids had a strong showing offensively and defensively. There were some things to clean up but we played some good football for our first time in a new system."
The Mustangs played four games last year before forfeiting the remainder of their schedule due to injuries and low numbers. Last year's brutal ending could serve as a motivator for the Mustangs this season.
"Our current seniors saw the impact it had on the outgoing seniors," Ratliff said. "We're not taking anything for granted. Every practice and play is important. Each week is an opportunity to grow together. The kids have bought in and are ready to roll."
The offense has a new look this year under the guidance of offensive coordinator Andrew Christensen. Ratliff feels this team's offense can be chameleon-like this year.
"We have the ability to be a spread team, and we have the ability to run the football downhill. Our job is to put the kids in the best position to make plays. We have the threats on the edge and in space to get that done. We also have backs that will run between the tackles."
Jade Spangler is Shenandoah's quarterback.
"He's taken over the reins," Ratliff said. "He's done a tremendous job leading the offense. He looks comfortable running the show, which is great to see."
Zane McManis, Treyten Foster and Jayden Dickerson are the backfield stable for Shenandoah while Cole Graham and Brody Cullin will likely be Spangler's top offensive targets. Steven Perkins and Ethan Richardson lead the offensive line for Shenandoah.
Defensively, the Mustangs must replace the void left by Blake Herold, who is now at Kansas.
"We're young in some spots," Ratliff said. "We're learning each week. I think we have the ability to shut down some teams. We feel confident in defending the pass. That will be a bonus for us this year."
This matchup between Shenandoah and Clarinda is the 116th Page County Super Bowl, according to BCMoore. Clarinda has a 58-50-7 edge in the series and has won the last six meetings.
"They graduated a talented senior class, but they also have some big guys up front," Ratliff said of Clarinda. "They'll have a well-coached line like they do every year. We've seen a lot of those kids in JV. Their quarterback (Noah Harris) is physical."
Execution is vital for the Mustangs.
"It's everybody's first game," Ratliff said. "We want to be mentally prepared and give the kids the best tools to be successful."
Limiting mistakes could be what hands Shenandoah their first win over Clarinda since October 20th, 2017.
"We've got to minimize mistakes," Ratliff said. "To many of those trickle. If you minimize those, you're usually doing things right. This is a big rivalry game. The emotions run high all week. We have to harness that in and embrace the moment."
Trevor Maeder & TJ Young have the call of the Page County Super Bowl Friday night on the KMAX-Stream. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ratliff.