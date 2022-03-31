(Neola) -- One of this past season’s KMAland Defensive Player of the Year winners will take those talents to the next level with Morningside.
Everything aligned perfectly for Tri-Center’s Brecken Freeberg and the reigning NAIA national champion. Now, Freeberg will join older brother Bryson and several other Tri-Center alums at the Sioux City school.
“Obviously, I went to the games to watch Bryson and talked to Coach (Steve) Ryan after a few of the games,” Freeberg told KMA Sports. “We figured out a visit, and from there things fell into place.”
Freeberg put together an incredible season on his way to earning the A/1A/2A KMAland Defensive Player of the Year. Despite an ankle injury, Freeberg finished with 74 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss.
With family and friends at Morningside, the Mustangs may have seemed like a lock. However, that’s not exactly how it played out.
“During the summer, I was thinking more Benedictine,” Freeberg said. “I was leaning towards them, and then later on in October and November I leaned towards Morningside more and more.
“They’re always winning. The familiarity I already had with it and my brother and two of our guys going there last year made it feel like the right place. The community around it feels like home.”
Freeberg played inside linebacker for Tri-Center the last two seasons, but his future likely will be on the outside for Morningside.
“They run a 4-3, and their outside backers play really far outside and try to bring it in to the middle backer,” Freeberg said. “They play a lot more coverage than I’m used to, but I think I can handle it.”
