Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Snow tapering off and winds diminishing this evening with clearing late. Low 13F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow tapering off and winds diminishing this evening with clearing late. Low 13F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.