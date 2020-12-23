(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia standout Tre Melby joined KMA Sports' Upon Further Review on Wednesday morning to talk about his monster week that led to him being named the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
The Northwest Missouri State football commit is coming off a monster week on the hardwood, where he averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds in three games against Missouri Valley, Fremont-Mills and Audubon.
More importantly, the Panthers went 3-0 in that stretch.
"Our team is coming together really well," Melby said. "We are learning how to play with each other and putting it all together in games, it's going well."
Melby opened the week with 26 points and eight boards against Missouri Valley, followed by a 24-point, 12-rebound performance against Fremont-Mills before ending the week with 25 points and 16 rebounds against Audubon.
His dominant week pushed his season stat-line to 22.3 points and 12 rebounds per game.
"I have just been more aggressive," Melby said. "My coaches have taught me that every rebound should be mine. I just have that mentality."
Melby is leading the way for a Lo-Ma squad that is averaging 48 points per game with the likes of Baker Lally, Brody West, Tru Melby and Nicio Adame also being key cogs in the lineup.
"We are really close, so it's really fun," Melby said.
Lo-Ma returns to action on January 4th when they face Boyer Valley.
The Panthers' strong start to the season has Melby and his teammates champing at the bit for 2021.
"I'm really excited for the next half," he said. "We have lots of home games. We want to be district champs and hopefully, go to state."
The complete interview with Melby can be heard below.