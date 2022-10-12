(Council Bluffs) -- The reigning KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year Aleesha Oden has found her future at Wichita State.
Oden recently announced her commitment to bowl for one of the nation’s most successful bowling programs.
“They’re moving more towards a modern vibe,” Oden told KMA Sports. “It’s not like a really old school. They’re constantly rebuilding things. The bowling team and coaches themselves have a growth mindset. They’re not always picking bowlers that have won a bunch of national titles before coming to college. They want to build players up to be the best they can be and get them to the professional level.”
In her junior year, Oden won conference and city championships and finished as an individual state runner-up while leading Lewis Central to their first state bowling championship.
“Starting at the beginning of my junior year, I had a bunch of colleges reaching out,” Oden said. “Local colleges and colleges from nowhere around here, but none of them had what I wanted to do academically. I wanted somewhere far away from home but close enough where I could come home if I needed to.
“I went to Wichita State and loved the campus. I started reaching out and went down again this summer for a bowling camp. I did an official visit about a month ago, and I just fell in love. It was a perfect fit for me. Not too big but not a really small school, and it’s really affordable.”
Oden’s ascent in the sport of bowling has been swift. During her freshman year, she says she never would have imagined she would be committed to a Division I bowling program.
“There was no way,” she said. “I was just doing it for fun, but then I started doing bowling tournaments my sophomore year outside of high school bowling. A couple college coaches came up to me and (showed interest). This was something totally new, and that made me realize I have the potential. So, I put in the work, and here I am now.”
While the college commitment is out of the way, Oden says there’s more work to be done in order to compete at the next level.
“It gives me motivation to want to do better and be better than the day before,” she said. “Having the opportunity to go to the next level makes me feel good about all the work I’ve put in so far.”
Listen to much more from Oden on her decision to commit to Wichita State in the audio file below.