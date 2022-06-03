(Underwood) -- Underwood's two-time state champion Gable Porter is the latest standout wrestler from the Council Bluffs/Omaha area to take his talents to the University of Virginia.
The reigning KMAland Wrestler of the Year pledged to the Cavaliers Friday and spoke with KMA Sports hours after his commitment.
"I'm super excited," Porter said. "I can't wait to get to college and compete."
Porter, a two-time state champion and one-time runner-up, had his choice of college to attend, is MatScout's No. 24 ranked wrestler at 132 pounds. He opted for Virginia over local interest from Iowa State and Nebraska.
"I really liked the coaches and their culture," he said.
Iowa State and Nebraska are local in geography, but Virginia's wrestling program had KMAland ties and a connection to Porter.
Former Lewis Central stars Travis and Trent Paulson currently serve as assistants under Virginia head coach Steve Garland. And the Paulsons' former high school coach, Keith Massey, serves as Porter's club wrestling coach.
"They're super awesome," Porter said. "We come from the same techniques."
Porter's commitment to Virginia is the latest example of Virginia's pipeline to the Midwest. Fellow Iowans Robert Avila (Iowa City West) and Griffin Gammel (Waukee Northwest). Bellevue East star Garrett Grice has also inked with the Cavs, and Nick Hamilton -- Porter's former teammate -- has also committed to taking his talents to Charlottesville.
"Knowing that I know quite a few guys there makes it nice," Porter said. "Everybody there loves wrestling and wants to get better, and the coaches are amazing."
Porter is no stranger to testing himself against the nation's best. He has done so all summer, so he expects the transition to college to go smoothly.
"I love competing," he said. "I try to find the best wrestlers, surround myself with them and get better every day."
While he'll spend this winter chasing a third state title, Porter has lofty goals when he steps foot on campus at Virginia.
"Hopefully, I'll win an NCAA title," he said. "I have some big goals for college. I feel good. In college, you're going to get competition every day. I get that now, so I think I'll be ready."
Check out the full interview with Porter below.