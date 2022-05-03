(Red Oak) -- The Denison-Schleswig boys tennis team is on top of the Hawkeye Ten for the second consecutive year.
The Monarchs concluded the two-day tournament in Red Oak with three of the four championships and scored 31 of the 32 possible points.
"I'm just proud of my kids," said Denison-Schleswig Coach Aaron Ratliff. "I knew I had a strong team. Sometimes, this comes down to luck, but they all played well and did a nice job."
The action started indoors on Tuesday due to the brisk conditions in Red Oak, but moved outside mid-morning.
"It was a luxury playing indoors," Ratliff said. "But going outside was something we were used to and felt right."
Coach Ratliff's team swept the singles titles, with Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm winning the No. 1 and No. 2 crowns, respectively.
Reis claimed his title with a two-set sweep of St. Albert's Carter White. Reis lost last year's Hawkeye Ten final to another St. Albert tennis player -- former KMAland Tennis Player of the Year, Jeff Miller.
"It feels great," Reis said. "I knew there was good competition. I learned from last year and did what I needed to. I found the weaknesses in my opponent's games and attacked those."
"Those matches could have gone either way, and he stayed mentally tough," Ratliff said. "I'm impressed with his improvements. He did well, and it showed how much he has improved. I'm proud of him."
Reis -- a renowned powerlifter -- used his strength during the tournament.
"Every year, my serve gets stronger," he said.
Dahm, his doubles counterpart, entered Tuesday as the No. 2 seed and used that as motivation en route to a title.
"I didn't like that," Dahm said about his seeding. "But I had to play where I was seeded."
Dahm got the last laugh, sweeping Clarinda's top-seeded Lance Regehr (6-3, 6-2) in the finals.
"I took advantage of his second serve," Dahm said. "He dinked it over the net, so I put that away hard. And my groundstrokes were better than his. I could overpower him."
"Harrison always has pretty groundstrokes, so it's fun to watch him play," Ratliff said. "But he had to work. He kept getting ball after ball, and I was proud of him for pounding some overheads. Some guys were tentative today, but he went after them."
The titles from Reis and Dahm joined the doubles championship won by Carson Seuntjens and Wyatt Johnson and the runner-up performance by Gavin Hipnar and Braden Curnyn in the Monarchs' dominant team performance.
"I was fortunate enough to have some strong freshmen three years ago," Ratliff said. "Now I'm seeing them as seniors, and they're dominating. Hopefully, we can keep on rolling. We have some high goals."
Nathan Brown (Clarinda) was third in No. 1 singles while Andrew Lawrence (Shenandoah) was fourth, and Sam Janssen (Kuemper Catholic) finished fifth. Christian Jensen (Lewis Central), Max DeVries (Red Oak) and Ben Batten (Glenwood) also medaled.
In No. 2 action, Colby Souther (Lewis Central) was third, and Dan McGrath (St. Albert) finished fourth. Brody Taylor (Glenwood), Nolan Waters (Atlantic), Brett Erickson (Red Oak) and Braeton Rinner (Creston) also medaled.
Check out the full interviews with Reis, Dahm and Coach Ratliff below.