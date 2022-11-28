(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia head wrestling coach Dan Thompson enters the 2022 wrestling season optimistic his team can continue their dominant ways with a new lineup.
"We're excited," Thompson said. "We lost seven senior starters from last year, so there will be a lot of new faces in our lineup that we're excited about. They've put in a lot of work and are ready to show their stuff."
Last year's senior core had been key contributors for multiple years, such as Rex Johnsen and Gavin Maguire -- two-time state medalist.
The production of Johnsen, Maguire and company created a logjam in the Panthers' depth chart. They hope that benefits them as they bid farewell to the productive senior class.
"We had guys win 20, 25 or 30 JV matches last year," Thompson said. "They would have been good varsity guys on a different school or team. We're excited to see them get in the lineup and make a name for themselves."
Thompson has liked what he's seen from his younger wrestlers.
"Our practice-room intensity has been awesome," Thompson said. "We've been impressed with that. The guys are working hard. I think it will take us a little bit of time to get everybody situated in our lineup, but we have nice depth, so I think we'll be able to weather that storm."
Kalab Kuhl, Grant Brix, Wyatt Hawkins and Gage Shook are among the new faces to this year's lineup.
And the Panthers have some stout returners, led by the Reisz brothers -- Wyatt and Corbin.
Wyatt -- a Colorado School of Mines commit -- is a two-time state champion and three-time medalist while the younger Reisz captured third at 1A-113 as a freshman last year.
"We're excited about both of them," Thompson said. "(Wyatt) has added a few more things to his repertoire. Corbin is a high-energy guy that does a lot of exciting things on the mat. They're making the guys around them better, too."
Gavin Kiger and Kai Carritt are returning state qualifiers, and Lane Brenden should be a staple in the lineup after battling injuries last year.
The Panthers have grown accustomed to postseason runs, typically ending with spots in the State Dual Tournament and a top-five showing on the individual side. They expect to do that again, but Thompson knows this year is a work in progress.
"There will be a lot of growth," Thompson said. "We have to be a lot better at the end of January and February than we are coming out. The growth and improvement will come with experience. I think we have the people and ability. We just have to put the work in."
The Panthers open their season Thursday in a quad with AHSTW, Woodbine and Audubon.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Thompson.