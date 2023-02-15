(Des Moines) -- Fifteen KMAland wrestlers are still in play for a championship in the Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament. And one of those 15 reached a career milestone as he pursues a third consecutive state title.
Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz (160) made quick work of Quinn McGeough (MFL, MarMac) in his lone match Wednesday. Reisz totaled a 15-0 tech fall to advance to the quarterfinals.
"I'm trying to just keep things the same," he said. "I'm doing what needs to be done. There's not any pressure in my mind. It's my senior year. I'm just trying to leave it all there."
The win was the 200th of his career.
"It feels good," Reisz said. "It's another milestone to hit. It's never been a huge goal in my mind. It just ended up coming."
Reisz is one of three Panthers still on the front side of the bracket. His brother, Corbin, also made things look easy in his lone match, recording a 17-4 major decision of TJ Nutt (MVAOCOU).
"I was nervous going in," he said. "I had to get the nerves out and get to my stuff."
Teammate Layne Brenden (152) watched the last three state tournaments from afar before getting his chance in his senior season. An AAU state champion, Brenden couldn't wrestle until his senior year due to an injury.
Brenden made up for lost time Wednesday with two wins -- a first-period pin of Junior Krob (Lisbon) and a 5-1 decision win over David Helton (St. Albert).
"I'm happy to be there," Brenden said. "It's wild. I was a little nervous, but I'm also super glad for an opportunity. I didn't think I'd get cleared, but I did. This is a blessing for me."
The big days from the Reisz brothers and Brenden has Logan-Magnolia sixth in the team standings.
Underwood is ninth in the team standings and has four quarterfinalists: Carson Thomsen (126), Gable Porter (132), Blake Allen (138) and Maddox Nelson (152).
Thomsen was a pleasant surprise for the Eagles on Wednesday, reaching the quarterfinals with a pin of Jadyn Friedrichs (Akron-Westfield). Porter started his quest for a third state title with a dominant tech fall of Steve Brandenburg (Lake Mills). Nelson also showed his dominance, totaling 22 points in a 22-9 win over Blake Carolan (Hudson).
Allen -- the top seed at 138 -- beat St. Albert's John Helton by 12-4 major decision in a rematch of last week's district final.
"It was a good match," Allen said. "I had to get after it and fine-tune some things I worked on. It worked out for me. I got to my leg attacks and moved my feet more."
Mount Ayr's Brock Shaha and Riverside's Davis Bramman are both into the quarterfinals at 106 pounds.
Shaha -- the No. 3 seed -- pinned Wapello's Codder Malcom in his match. While Shaha's hand got raised at the end, it started rocky.
"I knew I needed to go out there and get the first takedown," Shaha said. "That didn't happen. He took me down, but I couldn't stop. It woke me up. I reversed him and locked him up in a cradle. Second period, he chose neutral, and I took him down."
Bramman -- the No. 2 seed -- won an 11-3 major decision over Atlee Dewitt (Alburnett) in his first match.
"I wrestled my match and wrestled patiently," Bramman said. "I knew he was going to come out swinging. We got to the second period, and I just took over."
Southwest Valley junior Brayden Maeder's second trip to state is already going smoother than his first. Last year, Maeder lost in the first round before working through the consolation side of the bracket to finish eighth. Maeder opened this year's tournament with a 6-0 win over Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia).
"I thought I did good," Maeder said. "I had a clean takedown in the first and rode him out in the second period. I liked the arm-bars and tilts. Those worked well for me. It feels good to go into the quarters and, hopefully, keep going from there."
Missouri Valley's Eli Becerra is also a quarterfinalist at 113 pounds.
Nodaway Valley freshman Ashton Honnold's first trip to state is off to a swell start. The 195-pounder drew the No. 6 seed and advanced with a 6-2 win over Corbin Hill (Denver).
"I'm glad to get out there and get the win," Honnold said. "I was trying to stay light on my feet and seeing if he would give me open shots. When I saw my shot, I took the opportunity."
AHSTW sophomore Henry Lund is into the quarterfinals after springing an upset at 220 pounds. Lund opened his tournament with a pin of Dillon Inman (Southwest Valley). He followed with a pin of No. 5 Logan Wright (West Branch).
Trailing 6-4 in the second, Lund put Wright on his back and secured the fall to advance.
"We were all over the place," Lund said. "I could feel he was tired. He thought the period was over, so I just stuck him. It felt amazing to know I didn't have to go another period."
Lenox's Dylan Stein (132) and Treynor's Daniel Gregory (285) are also into the quarterfinals.
Another 53 wrestlers still have a shot at a medal after the first day. Check out the full 1A diary below.
Class 1A Second Round
106: Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr) advances, Davis Bramman (Riverside) advances, Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations
113: Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley) advances, Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) advances, Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations, Max Pollock (Wayne) drops to consolations
126: Aiden Golston (Moravia) drops to consolations, Carson Thomsen (Underwood) advances, Brayden Scheffers (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) drops to consolations, Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances
132: Gable Porter (Underwood) advances, Dylan Stein (Lenox) advances, Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consolations
138: Blake Allen (Underwood) advances, John Helton (St. Albert) drops to consolations, Wyatt Hawkins (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations
145: Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills) drops to consolations, Danny Kinsella (Treynor) drops to consolations, Conor Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) drops to consolations, Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) drops to consolations
152: Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Maddox Nelson (Underwood) advances, David Helton (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations
160: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Ben Hansen (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations, Brian South (CAM) drops to consolations
170: Owen Hoover (CAM) drops to consolations
182: Logan Montgomery (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) drops to consolations
195: Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley) advances, Jake Cox (Lenox) drops to consolations
220: Henry Lund (AHSTW) advances, Tate Dierking (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) drops to consolations
285: Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley) drops to consolations, Daniel Gregory (Treynor) advances
Class 1A First Round
106: Avery Vacek (Underwood) drops to consolations, Caleb Hoffman (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consolations, Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) advances
113: Keyin Steeve (Nodaway Valley) drops to consolations, Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Owen Nepple (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consolations, Jett Sornson (Treynor) drops to consolations
120: Gryphen McDermott (Tri-Center) drops to consolations, Kellen Oliver (Riverside) drops to consolations, Elijah Wheeldon (Martensdale-St. Marys)
126: Carson Thomsen (Underwood) advances, Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center) drops to consolations, Brayden Scheffers (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) advances
132: Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations, Jack Branan (Riverside) drops to consolations, DJ Islas (East Union) drops to consolations
138: John Helton (St. Albert) advances, Chase England (Lenox) drops to consolations, Hadyn Walters (East Union) drops to consolations
145: Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations, Conor Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) advances, Carmine Shaw (Nodaway Valley) drops to consolations, Danny Kinsella (Treynor) advances
152: Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia) advances, Sampson Henson (Martensdale-St. Marys) drops to consolations
160: Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) advances, Zach Robbins (Treynor) drops to consolations, Kayden Baxter (AHSTW) drops to consolations, Brian South (CAM) advances
170: Owen Hoover (CAM) advances, Hayden Huen (Underwood) drops to consolations, Will Healy (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consolations, Logan Wearmouth (Martensdale-St. Marys) drops to consolations
182: Tate Haffner (Southwest Valley) drops to consolations, Terrian Islas (East Union) drops to consolations, Logan Montgomery (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) advances, Raiden Doty (Coon Rapids-Bayard) drops to consolations, Levi Young (Treynor) drops to consolations
195: Jake Cox (Lenox) advances, Colin Jacobs (Southwest Valley) drops to consolations, Rafe Gayer (Treynor) drops to consolations
220: Henry Lund (AHSTW) advances, Dillon Inman (Southwest Valley) drops to consolations, Tate Dierking (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) advances, Caden Forristall (Riverside) drops to consolations
285: RJ Dishong (Griswold) drops to consolations, Matthew McDanel (Moravia) drops to consolations, Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley) advances, Vinny Zappia (Missouri Valley) drops to consolations