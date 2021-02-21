(Des Moines) -- For the first time since 2011, the Logan-Magnolia wrestling team took home a trophy, doing so behind a third-place finish in the Class 1A State Tournament.
The Panthers posted 94 points, behind Don Bosco and Lisbon.
"I thought they competed hard," Coach Dan Thompson said. "With this tournament, there's always great triumphs and really hard heartbreaks. We dealt with all of those the last few days."
The triumph and heartbreak both came from the Reisz family.
Sophomore Wyatt Reisz completed his stellar run through the 138-pound bracket with a workmanlike 7-3 decision over Wilton's Kael Brisker in the finals.
"I'm just glad everything worked OK the way we planned it to," Reisz humbly said following his first state championship. "We just prepared very well. My coaches helped me come up with a game plan. All I had to do was wrestle my match, stay in control and stay calm."
"He was really poised and composed tonight," Thompson said. "He did an excellent job."
Wyatt's older brother -- Briar -- was on the heartbreak side of things for the Panthers on Saturday night. The Nebraska-Kearney commit dropped a 7-5 decision to Max Magayna (Columbus Catholic) for his fourth straight runner-up appearance.
The older Reisz found a rhythm in the late part of his match, but a mad scramble didn't go his way. And Magayna -- a freshman -- held on for the title.
"It sucks that I got second four times in a row," he said. "But it's something a lot of people haven't been able to accomplish. I have to count my blessings that I was able to get this far."
"He's a great kid, hard worker and deserves all the accolades he's gotten," Thompson said about Briar Reisz. "There is a lot of pride in being a four-time runner-up. I know he didn't reach his ultimate goal, but he's an incredible kid, and that's an incredible accomplishment."
Junior Rex Johnsen was also a finalist, but fell to defending state champion Chet Buss (North Butler) in the 285-pound championship match.
"He just got to his offense faster than I did and capitalized on it," Johnsen said.
KMAland's other state champion came from Class 2A, where the fourth time was the charm for Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel. The Iowa State commit grabbed the elusive state title with a dominant win over Winterset's Tyler Brown. It's Gaukel's first title in four state finals appearances.
"It feels amazing," a tearful Gaukel said after his championship performance. "It's been such a long time coming. There were a lot of nights where I just had that pain inside. It just drove me to get back to this moment and really try out the best performance I possibly could. I felt like I did that tonight. I genuinely believed I was the best guy."
Underwood had a pair of state finalists, but did not yield a champion. Stevie Barnes lost to Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) in the 126-pound finals. Teammate Gable Porter (132) suffered the first loss of his high school career at the expense of Aidan Noonan, who became a three-time state champion.
Missouri Valley freshman Eli Becerra placed second at 106 pounds. Becerra lost a decision to Kale Peterson (West Fork) in the finals.
In Class 1A, Don Bosco cruised to the team title behind championship performances from brothers Cade (170) and Carson Tenold (182) for the Dons' third straight title.
West Delaware dominated the Class 2A team race by scoring 150 points -- 54 more than runner-up Osage.
The Class 3A team race came down to the wire, but the trophy went to Waverly-Shell Rock for the third consecutive year.
The Go-Hawks scored 154.5 points, eight ahead of runner-up Waukee and 11 more than Southeast Polk.
The tournament was highlighted by the crowning of the 29th four-time state champion in state history. Centerville's Matt Lewis claimed gold at 145 pounds to join the elite company.
Thirty of the eighty-one KMAland wrestlers that qualified for the state tournament left Des Moines with a medal. The complete list of medalists, as well as video interviews from Saturday night's finals action can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
106: 1st. Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley); 8. Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr)
113: 7th. John Schroder (Riverside)
120: 4th. Jace Rose (Riverside); 7. Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley)
126: 2nd. Stevie Barnes (Underwood)
132: 2nd. Gable Porter (Underwood)
138: 1st. Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia); 7th. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas)
145: 6th. Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr)
152: 2nd. Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
160: 8th. Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia)
170: 5th. Cael McLaren (St. Albert)
220: 4th. Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley)
285: 2nd. Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia); 8th. Easton Eledge (Underwood)
CLASS 2A
120: 5th. Ethan Follman (Atlantic-CAM); 7th. Matt Beem (Glenwood)
126: 4th. Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM); 5th. Luke Musich (Harlan)
132: 8th. Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M)
145: 6th. Ethan DeLeon (Creston/O-M)
152: 1st. Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
170: 6th. Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan)
195: 3rd. Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M)
220: 4th. Crew Howard (Clarinda)
CLASS 3A
126: 3rd. Nick Walters (Sioux City North)
145: 7th. Ethan Emmick (Sioux City West)
220: 4th. Colton Hoag (LeMars