(Stanton) -- Their deepest team in years has created some stout relays for the Stanton girls track & field program this season.
"Things have gone well for us," Stanton head coach Bruce Subbert said. "We started the season strong. A lot of good things have happened. We're trying to fight through a few injuries, but it's been a nice season so far."
The Viqueens have 16 girls on their roster -- the most they've had in quite some time.
"We've got a good group of girls," Subbert said. "They're all real consistent runners. It's easy to move them around if we have an injury somewhere. Hopefully, we can keep that up."
Seniors Marleigh Johnson, Addison Olson and Brooklyn Silva lead the Viqueens lineup.
Olson -- a Simpson track signee -- has the Viqueens' top 400 hurdles time (1:12.26). Britney Silva, Kyla Hart, Lauren Johnson, Carly Roberts, Hannah Olson, Elly McDonald and Adrian Haynie also contribute to this year's lineup.
Stanton's shuttle hurdle quartet of McDonald, Hart, Olson and Olson have the third best time in 1A (1:10.09).
Their 4x100 lineup of Silva, Marleigh Johnson, Lauren Johnson and Hannah Olson leads the Corner Conference (53.67).
"We count on relays quite a bit," Subbert said. "Our sprint relays have been decent. The shuttle hurdle has been really good this year. We score consistently in the hurdles. Those are the highlights."
The Viqueens now prepare for Tuesday's Corner Conference Meet in Griswold. Fremont-Mills enters the meet as the clear favorite, but the Viqueens should contend for several event titles.
Tuesday's meet is another chance for the Viqueens to step in the right direction before their state qualifier in Corning on May 11th.
"We want to be running our best at the time," Hubbert said. "We'll go out and see if we can do some personal best in all events. We'll try to move some things around to score some points. I'll have to study to see where we might come up with a few more points."
Ethan Hewett (@hewett_ethan) will have reports from the Corner Conference Meet Tuesday night.
Check out the full interview with Coach Subbert below.