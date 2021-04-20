(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood boys track squad has taken advantage of their deep roster and talented relays this season.
"We have done pretty well," Coach Mark Starner said. "We have won some meet and have a lot of youngsters. it's been trial-and-error, but we've done some things well and are very pleased so far."
The Rams have 70 kids on their roster.
"Track is a numbers game," Starner said. "We emphasize multi-sport athletes. We give kids opportunities to compete. We have good kids. We don't have a lot of individual standouts, but we have many that are contributing to the team."
Coach Starner feels their team's speed has been evident this year, paced by Silas Bales and Tyler Huey.
"We thought we would be pretty good in the sprints,' he said. "We have a lot of young sprinters that filled in some spots with them."
Junior Tyler Boldra has been a bright spot for Glenwood this season in the 100 and 400-meter hurdles with season-best times of 15.79 and 58.19.
"He came on late as a freshman," Starner said. "We knew he had the opportunity. He works really hard. He's working on some consistency and is a kid we are going to have to bank on in the championship meets."
Sophomores Brock Sell and freshman Andrew Smith have also been pleasant surprises. Sell has had success in the sprints. Smith has found his in the distance events.
"We weren't sure how they would come along," Starner said. "They've done really well."
Ryan Blum, Cody Krause, Gavin Biermann, Bryant Keller and Nathan Rohrberg have also been key contributors.
While there have been bright spots in individual events, the Rams' strength is the relays.
They currently own KMAland top five times in the 4x100 (2nd), 4x200 (2nd), 4x4400 (4th), shuttle hurdle (1st) and sprint medley (4th).
Glenwood's 4x1 quartet of Huey, Sell, Colby Frye and Bales qualified for the Relays.
"We don't have many outstanding individuals," Starner said. "But we have a lot of really good kids that can make up some good relays. Our kids place a high value on working together. That's what we've been able to do with our relays."
The Rams return to action Tuesday when they travel to Lewis Central. Tuesday's meet features a star-studded field with Atlantic, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Harlan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, St. Albert, Treynor and Underwood also in attendance.
Coach Starner hopes to use their upcoming meets as a stepping stone towards a postseason push.
"We are trying to tweak the lineup a little better," he said. "We are facing good competition. Hopefully, we can continue to improve."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have updates from Council Bluffs on Tuesday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Starner.