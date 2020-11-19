(Cedar Falls) -- Fremont-Mills saw their fantastic season come to a close with a 48-0 loss to Remsen, St. Mary's in the 8-Man State Championship Game Thursday morning on KMA-FM 99.1.
"Obviously, things didn't go our way today," Coach Jeremy Christiansen said. "Once the snowball got rolling, it was tough to get turned around. We just couldn't get on schedule offensively or get off the field on defense."
F-M went three-and-out on their initial drive while St. Mary's responded with a 69-yard drive that culminated with a touchdown run by quarterback Blaine Harpenau to give the Hawks a 6-0 lead.
St. Mary's then capitalized on an F-M miscue on the kickoff and recovered deep in Knights' territory. Harpenau ultimately scored on fourth and goal from the one to push the lead to 14-0.
The Hawks' maintained poise in the first half, posting 13 more points to take a 27-0 lead into the half.
They found the end-zone three more times in the game while pitching the shutout defensively to claim the 48-0 victory.
St. Mary's' offense churned for 336 total yards Thursday, paced by 199 on the ground. Harpenau led their rushing attack with 85 yards and two touchdowns while also tossing for 137 yards and three scores.
"I think they were utilizing their ability to have us cover the entire field," Christiansen said. "They were aggressive and coming at us. We struggled with that today."
Perhaps more impressive than the Hawks' offense was their defense, which held F-M to only 119 yards of offense just one week removed from surrendering 94 points in a 108-94 semifinal victory over Montezuma.
The Hawks contained F-M star running back Seth Malcom, holding the Nebraska commit to 57 yards on 18 carries.
"We couldn't get momentum," Malcom said. "I kept getting stopped at the line of scrimmage."
"They were very aggressive up front and we just struggled to fight out of that hole," Christiansen echoed.
The loss means F-M's magical playoff run falls one win short of their second state title in school history. It was an up-and-down year for the Knights, who had their regular-season sidelined for three weeks due to COVID-19, but soared through the playoffs with victories over Exira-EHK, Woodbine, Martensdale-St. Marys, CAM and Don Bosco. F-M faced three undefeated teams (M-SM, CAM and Don Bosco) on their path to Cedar Falls and stymied many of the state's most athletic playmakers such as Layne Pryor (Woodbine), Lane Spieker (CAM) and Cael Frost (Don Bosco). The Knights close the season at 8-2.
"Wild would be a great way to sum that up," Christiansen said. "Lots of ups and downs. I thought our kids did a great job of fighting through that. I wish it would have turned out differently, but our kids should not hang their heads."
The defeat also brings the close to a career of one of the most dynamic playmakers in school history as Malcom now heads to the University of Nebraska this winter. Malcom, along with fellow seniors Cooper Langfelt, Jesse Lemonds, Aidan Digh and Isaac Vanatta were members of three F-M teams that made it to at least the state semifinals.
"A lot of people don't get to this point," Malcom said. "I'm proud of the way I finished my career."
Complete interviews with Malcom and Coach Christiansen can be viewed below.