(Lincoln) -- According to multiple reports, the Big Ten Conference has vetoed a potential Nebraska/Chattanooga football game this weekend.
The Huskers lost their originally scheduled Big Ten game with Wisconsin due to a second outbreak within the Badgers program over the last 90 days.
According to the Chattanooga Free Press, Nebraska and Chattanooga had reached a deal to play on Saturday with UTC receiving somewhere between $200,000 and $250,000 for the game.
However, new reports have surfaced that the Big Ten Conference voted no to allow Nebraska to play the non-conference game.