(KMAland) -- According to multiple reports, the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a trade to acquire Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado.
According to reports, the deal would require multiple adjustments to Arenado’s contract, including an additional opt-out clause following the 2022 season. Arenado already as an opt out built into his contract after the 2021 season.
The reports say St. Louis will likely send left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, outfielder Jhon Torres and first baseman Luken Baker to Colorado for the eight-time Gold Glove winner.