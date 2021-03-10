(Lawrence) -- According to multiple reports, Kansas has fired athletic director Jeff Long.
Just days after Les Miles and the school “mutually parted ways,” a number of outlets are reporting Long is also out.
Long hired Miles in 2018.
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 5:53 pm
